Top 6 Performing Cryptocurrencies in 2021 By CoinQuora

Top 6 Performing Cryptocurrencies in 2021



2021 has been a great year for the crypto space.

With the year closing in, which cryptos did perform well?

, , , , Polygon, and are the top-performing cryptos according to CoinGecko.

Since 2020, the world has seen how the crypto space expanded and evolved. Aside from cryptocurrencies, several more innovations emerged like DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse.

At the moment, many establishments and even countries now take cryptocurrencies as a mode of payment. This only shows how cryptocurrency is slowly seeping into the financial sector, positioning itself in the market.

With that said, as the year is almost closing in, many would want to know which cryptocurrencies performed well in 2021. Moreover, according to CoinGecko, the top six performing cryptos for this year are Shiba Inu, Axie Infinity, Terra, Solana, Polygon, Dogecoin.

Records in CoinGecko show that Shiba Inu garnered a 77909077.8% increase over the past year. Axie Infinity had a 45859.4% yearly increase while Terra recorded 15491.9%.

Similarly, Solana has seen a 11879.1% increase over the year while Polygon and Dogecoin reached 10742.4% and 9155.6% increases respectively.

The numbers don’t lie, they say. Even the entire crypto market shows significant growth as it is now closing to $3 trillion.

Nonetheless, as analysts have said, this only shows that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. It will continue to transform our current market sector and be a part of our lives.

