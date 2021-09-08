Top 5 Decentralized Exchanges of 2021 By CoinQuora

Top 5 Decentralized Exchanges of 2021



Decentralized Exchanges are all the rage these days with the growing interest in DeFi.

They offer many benefits and tackle common CEX issues.

The top 5 DEXs of 2021 are Uniswap, PancakeSwap, 1inch Liquidity Protocol, Raydium, Sushiswap.

If you’re a crypto trader, chances are you’ve had a run-in with top centralized exchanges such as Binance or Coinbase (NASDAQ:). New to crypto trading? Pretty sure someone’s advised you to use one of these too. Decentralized exchanges however are all the rage these days.

Even though they’re not as widely used at the moment as one would expect, it’s pretty clear that they’ve made an impression. They are here to stay. With the world moving towards decentralization more and more, it’s going to be no surprise when one day all of us turn towards DEXs for mass adoption.

This is also because currently-

