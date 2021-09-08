Top 5 Decentralized Exchanges of 2021 By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
Top 5 Decentralized Exchanges of 2021
  • Decentralized Exchanges are all the rage these days with the growing interest in DeFi.
  • They offer many benefits and tackle common CEX issues.
  • The top 5 DEXs of 2021 are Uniswap, PancakeSwap, 1inch Liquidity Protocol, Raydium, Sushiswap.

If you’re a crypto trader, chances are you’ve had a run-in with top centralized exchanges such as Binance or Coinbase (NASDAQ:). New to crypto trading? Pretty sure someone’s advised you to use one of these too. Decentralized exchanges however are all the rage these days.

Even though they’re not as widely used at the moment as one would expect, it’s pretty clear that they’ve made an impression. They are here to stay. With the world moving towards decentralization more and more, it’s going to be no surprise when one day all of us turn towards DEXs for mass adoption.

This is also because currently-

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR