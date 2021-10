Top 20 vehicles sold in the United States in Q3 2021

Article content

The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in

the United States in Q3 2021, as reported by automakers and ranked by

total units.

Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in Q3 2021:

RANK VEHICLE Q3 2021 Q3 2020 PCT CHNG

1 Ford F-Series P/U 172,799 221,647 -22.0

2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 123,067 147,484 -16.6

3 Ram P/U 121,704 156,157 -22.1

4 Toyota RAV4 92,252 119,214 -22.6

5 Jeep Grand Cherokee 81,704 56,447 +44.7

6 Toyota Camry 79,098 79,046 +0.1

7 Honda CR-V 76,941 98,436 -21.8

8 Honda Civic 63,619 73,083 -12.9