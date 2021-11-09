too early to know how tight U.S. labor market is By Reuters

(Reuters) – San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Tuesday said it is too early to know how far the U.S. economy is from full employment, adding that there won’t be better clarity until the middle of next year.

“It’s going to take time to know,” Daly told a National Association of Business Economists virtual meeting. With the great amount of uncertainty around the state of the labor market, the best thing to do for now is to stay “steady in the boat” and vigilant, she said.

