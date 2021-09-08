Tony Leung As Shang-Chi Dad Wenwu Hot Photos

This is now a Tony Leung stan account.
But more than anything, my biggest takeaway from Shang-Chi is that Wenwu (Tony Leung) is a straight up DILF.
Like, if the human race was dying and we could only save a few people, I’d sacrifice myself so that Tony Leung could reproduce.
In Shang-Chi, he is ~technically~ the villain, but he looks so goddamn F-O-I-N-E while being bad that I barely noticed when he took his kids for granted and endangered the human race.
First, we see him as a thousand-year-old power-hungry, broody king. (Hot.)
Then he pops up in the 21st century with this fresh cut. (Still hot.)
I hate that I still find him attractive in this scene.
Basically, Tony Leung as Wenwu can have whatever he wants from me.
And just a reminder: Tony has been hot since the 80s when he starred in a bunch of movies.
Honestly, the genes this whole family has are phenomenal.
If you also felt major thirst for Tony, let me know in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!