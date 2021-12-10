Tony Hawks’ Latest Mistaken Identity Encounter

It seems like no one knows who Tony Hawk is.
But it’s funny because people can’t quite figure out *who he is* or *where they know him from*.
He calls it his “mistaken identity” encounters.
TSA agents can’t quite put their finger on him.
Baristas don’t have a clue.
The people in drive-thrus are like “who?”
From NYC delis…
…to Disneyland.
These “mistaken identity” encounters are funny every time.
So, now that you’re caught up on the past, we have a brand new interaction that’s going viral.
Tony took a break from posting these interactions because people think he’s a fake, but he started posting again in early December:
And here’s the latest interaction at a coffee shop that is going viral:
“You really do look like him,” indeed.
Keep posting, bye!