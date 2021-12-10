Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Tony Hawks’ Latest Mistaken Identity Encounter

by Bradly Lamb
It seems like no one knows who Tony Hawk is.

Tony Hawk has been tweeting about people coming up and *recognizing* him for years.


Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

But it’s funny because people can’t quite figure out *who he is* or *where they know him from*.

He calls it his “mistaken identity” encounters.


Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

TSA agents can’t quite put their finger on him.

TSA agent (checking my ID): “Hawk, like that skateboarder Tony Hawk!”
Me: exactly
Her: “Cool, I wonder what he’s up to these days”
Me: this


Twitter: @tonyhawk

Baristas don’t have a clue.

Guy approaches me while standing in line at coffee shop in Cancún.
Him: my friend says you are a famous person. Is that true?
Me: that depends on your definition of fame
Him: will you show up on Google if I search your name?
Me: yes
Him (typing into phone): you are Tony Stark?


Twitter: @tonyhawk

The people in drive-thrus are like “who?”

Pulling up to drive-through window, girl starts to read back my order and stops herself: “you’re Tony Hawk?”
me: yes
her: “can I tell everyone?”
me: I suppose
her: “yo, we got Tony Hawk at the window!”
voice from kitchen: “Who?”


Twitter: @tonyhawk

From NYC delis…

In NYC, guy cutting meat at deli looks up with confusion:
“you freaked me out, I thought you were that guy from the movie Ghost”
me: Patrick Swayze?
him: “No, his friend that betrays him”


Twitter: @tonyhawk

…to Disneyland.

At Disneyland with kids, waiting in line for churros. Girl in front of me: “you look like Tony Hawks”
me: really?
her: “yes”
me: Is that good?
her, nonplussed: “I guess so”


Twitter: @tonyhawk

These “mistaken identity” encounters are funny every time.

guy at restaurant: “you famous?”
me: I think that depends on who you ask
him: “anyone ever tell you that you look like Tom Brady?”
me: never


Twitter: @tonyhawk

So, now that you’re caught up on the past, we have a brand new interaction that’s going viral.


Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for Laureus

Tony took a break from posting these interactions because people think he’s a fake, but he started posting again in early December:

I’ve refrained from sharing “mistaken identity” stories lately because people think I’m fabricating them (not true, but I get it), but this just happened:
TSA (checking my ticket &amp; ID): “pull down your mask”
Me: (pulls down mask)
TSA: (checks ID again): “haha, good one!”
Me: 🤷🏼‍♂️


Twitter: @tonyhawk

And here’s the latest interaction at a coffee shop that is going viral:

At coffee shop this morning:
Girl behind counter: (not joking) “has anyone told you that you look like Tony Hawk?”
Me: yes, so much that I sometimes write about it.
Her: haha, here’s your coffee
Other girl by exit: (leans toward me as I walk out): “you really do look like him”


Twitter: @tonyhawk

“You really do look like him,” indeed.


Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

Keep posting, bye!


Patrick Smith / Getty Images

