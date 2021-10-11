TOMI Obtains EPA Registration of SteraMist® BIT™ 0.35% for Agricultural and Food Safety Use

Article content FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products, announced that it has obtained EPA registration for its 0.35% hydrogen peroxide BIT Solution, an all-in-one disinfectant for use across the entire food supply chain. This is the company’s third EPA registration and significantly expands Company’s addressable markets. The company previous registrations are SteraMist, 90150-1 for mold and mildew and 90150-2 for Hospital-Healthcare facilities.

Article content SteraMist® BIT™ 0.35% is a low-percentage solution designed for agricultural applications, as well as sites requiring more precise application of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). This EPA registration comes after years of research, expansive testing with SteraMist technology, as well as cooperating with the lengthy EPA registration processes during the pandemic. This registration will allow SteraMist low percentage BIT solution to be sold as an all-in-one direct application disinfectant across the entire food industry including: pre-harvest, harvest, storage, packaging, transportation, and distribution for such products as citrus, berries, herbs and spices, cucurbit, leafy vegetables, mushrooms, fruiting vegetables, medicinal/ nutraceutical plants, and delicate food contract surface.

Article content This new low-percentage BIT Solution will permit direct application to combat harmful plant pathogens such as Botrytis, Mildew (Powdery and Downy), and Xanthomonas, among others. The 0.35% H 2 O 2 composition maintains trusted BIT Solution efficacy and compatibility, bringing it to pre-harvest use sites, greenhouses, and other contact surfaces associated with Raw Agricultural Commodities (RACs). Dr. Halden S. Shane states, “We are excited to have our 90150-3 EPA registration adding to TOMI’s growing range of registrations, patents, and certifications as we continue to offer our SteraMist technology as a vital solution available across a wide range of industries. We are confident that our EPA approved product could change food industry decontamination standards and methods and look forward to provide future customers with the most effective, efficient and environmental-friendly decontamination solution.”

Article content TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world® TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

Article content TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

Article content For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com. Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the growth of EPA approved products. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, the general business and economic conditions and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com

