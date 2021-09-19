Tomi Heroes NFT Sales Volume Is Rocketing, TOMI Sale Will Blow Up! By CoinQuora

Tomi Heroes NFT Sales Volume Is Rocketing, TOMI Sale Will Blow Up!
  • Tomi Heroes NFT are all the buzz on OpenSea.
  • The NFTs are the only way to access the TOMI token pre-sale.
  • Polygon network will host the sale on September 21.

DeFi and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) fans have been flocking to Tomi Heroes lately. These NFTs are all the buzz on OpenSea. The NFTs have set a trading volume at more than 455 Ether. This comes up to over $1.5 million. Thus, making Tomi Heroes NFTs the talk of the town.

It seems clear that this project is the one that’s caught the eye of the crypto community. To begin with, these NFTs will allow its owner access to the TOMI token pre-sale. The TOMI launch will take place on September 21, 2021.

TOMI Pre-Sale on the Polygon Network
In detail, the TOMI token launch will include three presale rounds which will each last for 30 minutes, as well as a private sale. To add on, the presale will run on the Polygon network via

