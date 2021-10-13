Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney’s Baby Plans Revealed — Interview – Hollywood Life

‘Vanderpump Rules’ star Tom Schwartz shared how ready he is for bringing a ‘baby bubba’ into he and wife Katie’s life in this EXCLUSIVE new interview!

Could another Vanderpump Rules baby be on the way? For married couple Katie Maloney-Schwartz, 33, and Tom Schwartz, 39, it’s looking like more and more of a possibility! “Listen, I can’t wait to have kids,” Tom told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Travel & Give’s ‘Travel With a Purpose’ event at TomTom in West Hollywood. The Bravo star noted that although he’s more focused on opening up his new bar with co-owner/bestie Tom Sandoval, 38, at the moment, he still remained set on bringing up babies with wife Katie — after checking a few things off their list first.

“I want to go see the world a little bit before we have kids,” he added. “I’ve never even been to Europe! I’ve been to some cool places — Japan, Iceland, but I want to go see the world a little bit before we have kids because we’re going to be on a new form of lockdown when we have those.”

Tom revealed that seeing his friends and former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, and Scheana Shay become doting parents has made him a little more ready to take on parenthood. “[I]t’s been awesome seeing all my friends progress and evolve as parents,” he shared. “It’s beautiful. They’re all such great parents and I had no doubt … but really, they just have blown me away. I feel like they’ve all hit their strides and I can’t wait to have kids.”