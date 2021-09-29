Tom Sandoval Reveals Miley Cyrus Once Gave Him A ‘Boatload Of Weed’ – Hollywood Life

Tom Sandoval said Miley Cyrus gave him a year’s worth of weed after visiting the TomTom bar in West Hollywood, during his latest appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’

Tom Sandoval, 38, is giving fans a new tidbit of never-before-said information during his latest televised interview! The Vanderpump Rules star claims Miley Cyrus, 28, who is reportedly a big fan of his reality show, visited his TomTom Restaurant & Bar in West Hollywood, CA “about a year ago” and gave him “a boatload of weed” that he just recently finished. He revealed the unexpected news on the Sept. 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live, on which he appeared with his partner/best friend Tom Schwartz.

“She came to Tom Tom,” host Andy Cohen said to Tom before he confirmed the visit.

“She did. She did. And she brought me a boatload of weed,” the hunk, who was dressed in an outfit that included a black hat and white-framed sunglasses, responded.

“You finished it right before the show?” Andy jokingly asked before Tom laughed and said “Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.”

Tom’s admission isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Miley going to his TomTom bar. She was reportedly spotted at the hot spot in Mar. 2019 and FaceTimed with DJ James Kennedy before dancing with Lisa Vanderpump. it’s not clear if she brought any marijuana that time, but the singer revealed earlier this year that she hasn’t “done drugs in years,” in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“Honestly, I never try to, again, be a fortune-teller. I try to not be naive. Things f***ing happen. But from sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs,” she told the outlet.

She also admitted to having a brief relapse in sobriety over the COVID-19 pandemic, in an an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily in Nov. “Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off,” she said. “And [I] felt really a lot of … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f—ing sober.’ I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.”