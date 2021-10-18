Tom Holland’s Instagram Of Zendaya At The Dune Red Carpet

My brain capacity is 50% Zendaya and 50% Tom Holland.

Another day, another swoon-worthy interaction between our favorite young A-listers, Zendaya and Tom Holland.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Their official dating status notwithstanding, us Tomdaya stans can often be spotted absolutely losing our shit every time anything remotely adorable happens between the two Spider-Man costars.


Mediapunch / GC Images / Getty Images

Case in point: just today, Zendaya — like always — stunned on the red carpet for Dune‘s London premiere.


Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images, Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet was there too, of course, — and we love him and he looked good too — but, with all due respect, this post isn’t about him!!!

And like the kind, considerate, caring beau (?) he is, Tom did nothing other than praise his gal on his Instagram, simply captioning a photo of Z with “Dune 😍.”

But the cuteness didn’t stop there. In response, Zendaya commented a simple “🥺” emoji.


Tom Holland / Zendaya / Instagram

Do you see what I’m saying? I’m sitting here writing a whole post about two emojis and a movie title!!! That’s the kind of power Tomdaya has over all of us (me)!

Truly, actually, the exact visual representation of me showing this interaction to all my friends.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Anyway, if you need me, I will be trying (in vain) to mentally prepare for when these two eventually hit their own red carpet premieres for Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the meantime, I’ll be living vicariously through their social media interactions, respectfully.

