Tom Holland, Zendaya On Height Difference Stereotypes

We love a short king and a tall queen!
As host Jessica Shaw began asking the couple about their visible height difference during their on-screen kiss in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom chimed in, saying, “Not that much taller. Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.'”
After Jessica clarified that she viewed height constraints on women and men as “misogynistic” and “problematic,” Zendaya and Tom agreed — the latter calling it a “stupid assumption” that it would even be an issue. “This is normal too,” Zendaya added. “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”
“I remember when we were doing the Spider-Man screen tests…but every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me,” Holland shared after saying height stereotypes were “ridiculous.” “I wonder whether that was a decision [director] Jon [Watts] had made. There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was.”
Zendaya added that MJ and Peter’s kiss is a “nice sweet moment between them” and shared how unnecessary it is to try to “cheat” the height difference on-screen. “Often, having to cheat it and pretend like…why not just let it be?”
“It just sucks that it has to be a conversation,” Jacob added. “Like it can’t just be normal.” Zendaya also said she “honestly never thought of it as a thing because my parents were always that way, so I didn’t know that people cared.”
And now that the two have spoken more seriously about the weird constructs placed on tall women and short men in relationships, let’s move on to more important things, okay?!