Entertainment

Tom Holland, Zendaya On Height Difference Stereotypes

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

We love a short king and a tall queen!

Zendaya and Tom Holland couldn’t give less of a [enter expletive of your choosing here] about their height difference.


Because, yes, that makes a lot of sense and why would they?

As host Jessica Shaw began asking the couple about their visible height difference during their on-screen kiss in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom chimed in, saying, “Not that much taller. Let’s put this out there. Maybe like an inch or two at best. It’s not like, people say like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.'”


After Jessica clarified that she viewed height constraints on women and men as “misogynistic” and “problematic,” Zendaya and Tom agreed — the latter calling it a “stupid assumption” that it would even be an issue. “This is normal too,” Zendaya added. “My mom is taller than my dad. My mom’s taller than everyone.”


“It’s not a weird thing for women to be tall,” Jacob added.

“I remember when we were doing the Spider-Man screen tests…but every girl that we tested for both roles was taller than me,” Holland shared after saying height stereotypes were “ridiculous.” “I wonder whether that was a decision [director] Jon [Watts] had made. There was no one that tested that was shorter than I was.”


“To be fair, I am quite short,” he continued. “So maybe that was a decision Jon Watts made and something he was aware of and wanted to break the stereotype. I think it’s great.”

Zendaya added that MJ and Peter’s kiss is a “nice sweet moment between them” and shared how unnecessary it is to try to “cheat” the height difference on-screen. “Often, having to cheat it and pretend like…why not just let it be?”

“Put me on an apple box,” Tom jokingly added.

“It just sucks that it has to be a conversation,” Jacob added. “Like it can’t just be normal.” Zendaya also said she “honestly never thought of it as a thing because my parents were always that way, so I didn’t know that people cared.”


Me, currently writing this post and being aware of how much it is not a thing and just a heteronormative societal construct.

And now that the two have spoken more seriously about the weird constructs placed on tall women and short men in relationships, let’s move on to more important things, okay?!


(Like, perhaps the fact that you can catch No Way Home in theaters in less than a week!)

Leave a Comment