Tom Holland Talks Height Insecurity

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
3

“I’d do this thing on red carpets where I would stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me.”

As you may or may not know, Tom Holland is a short king.


Mike Marsland / WireImage

However, as part of his GQ cover story, Tom talked about feeling insecure about his 5’8″ height — especially on red carpets.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I’d do this thing on red carpets where I would stand closer to the photographers than the people behind me,” Tom admitted.


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

As well as posing differently, Tom would also use shoe lifts — which are basically insoles that can make you look a couple of inches taller.


Eduardo Parra / Getty Images

Tom’s Marvel costar, Robert Downey Jr., also reportedly uses shoe lifts.

Instead, Tom now prefers to focus on the things that he can change. “I cannot do anything about my height,” he added. “I can put on more muscle.”


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Tom’s intention to put on more muscle certainly worked. Back in the day, he needed a muscle suit in Captain America: Civil War — whereas, “Now I just have a penis cup,” he said.


Jojo Whilden / Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Let’s hear it for the short kings!!!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR