Tom Holland Star Wars Audition Story For John Boyega Role

However, he did indeed get the giggles when, in his audition, a woman really committed to making droid noises. “I just remember thinking, ‘There’s no way this lady’s going to read the robot’s lines opposite me’ — just because that would be ridiculous,” he explained. “I don’t remember what my line was, but it was [something like], ‘Let’s get back to the falcon!’ and this lady, bless her, would sit there with full commitment and was like, ‘Be-boop-be-boop.'”