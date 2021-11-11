Tom Holland Posts Another Sweet Tribute To Zendaya

Bradly Lamb
“An incredible achievement for the most incredible person.”

Zendaya made history at another prestigious award show last night, and Tom Holland — for the second time in recent weeks — turned to social media with a very apt commemorative tribute this morning.


Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Warner Bros, Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage via Getty Images

At just 25 years old, Zendaya became the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award during this year’s annual ceremony, which took place in New York City yesterday.


Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

As you can see, the actor, style maven, and bona fide trendsetter dressed flawlessly for the occasion.


Nancy Rivera / GC Images via Getty Images, James Devaney / GC Images via Getty Images

She wore a bright red, two-piece set designed by Vera Wang. It was a moment.

Tom chose one of dozens — literally — of stunning photos that pictured Zendaya on the CFDA red carpet to celebrate her big win, and re-posted it on Instagram alongside a sweet caption that included both professional and personal compliments.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

“Naaa stop it 😍,” wrote the Spider-Man actor of his onscreen co-star, and maybe, possibly, dare I say seemingly his romantic partner IRL.

While neither Tom nor Zendaya has confirmed the ongoing rumors suggesting they’re in a relationship, the pair’s offscreen kiss last summer, sporadic joint appearances in photos, and intermittently cute social media interactions has led fans to believe there’s truth to all the dating speculation.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Less than a month ago, Tom recognized Zendaya on his Instagram page after she attended the Dune premiere in London.


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage

Captioning a solo photo of Zendaya at the event, he simply wrote, “Dune 😍.”


Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images

