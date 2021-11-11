Tom Holland Posts Another Sweet Tribute To Zendaya

“An incredible achievement for the most incredible person.”
At just 25 years old, Zendaya became the youngest recipient of the CFDA Fashion Icon Award during this year’s annual ceremony, which took place in New York City yesterday.
As you can see, the actor, style maven, and bona fide trendsetter dressed flawlessly for the occasion.
Tom chose one of dozens — literally — of stunning photos that pictured Zendaya on the CFDA red carpet to celebrate her big win, and re-posted it on Instagram alongside a sweet caption that included both professional and personal compliments.
“Naaa stop it 😍,” wrote the Spider-Man actor of his onscreen co-star, and maybe, possibly, dare I say seemingly his romantic partner IRL.
While neither Tom nor Zendaya has confirmed the ongoing rumors suggesting they’re in a relationship, the pair’s offscreen kiss last summer, sporadic joint appearances in photos, and intermittently cute social media interactions has led fans to believe there’s truth to all the dating speculation.
Less than a month ago, Tom recognized Zendaya on his Instagram page after she attended the Dune premiere in London.
Captioning a solo photo of Zendaya at the event, he simply wrote, “Dune 😍.”