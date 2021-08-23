Tom Holland On Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer Leak

Kevin previously addressed the rumors swirling around the highly-anticipated film, telling ComicBook in early January, “I’ve read some things. I’m not sure I’ve read all things. The fun thing about online speculation when it comes to our stuff is how sometimes it couldn’t be more off the mark and sometimes it’s shockingly close, and that’s held true for the last few years. But saying which is which would take all the fun out of everything.”



Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

