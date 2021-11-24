Tom Hanks’ Son Truman Has Dinner With His Dad & Rita Wilson

It’s ‘The Truman Show’ – starring Tom Hank’s son. Days before Thanksgiving, the ‘Finch’ star joined wife Rita Wilson and their son, Tuman Hanks, for a rare public outing in Malibu.

While Chet Hanks is often the one hogging the spotlight – and often, for all the wrong reasons – Tom Hanks is the proud papa of four children, and he spent time with his youngest, Truman Hanks, on Tuesday (Nov. 23). Tom, 65, and wife Rita Wilson met up with Truman, 25, and a female friend for dinner at Nobu in Malibu. It was a rare moment for Rita, 54, Tom, and Truman to hang out in public since the youngest Hanks son tends to keep out of the spotlight. For this outing, Truman sported a pair of forest green pants, a white dress shirt, and a fur-lined black coat.

Tom kept it semi-formal. The two-time Academy Award winner wore a white t-shirt under a black sweater, which he wrapped under a black suit jacket when making his way to the car after dinner. Rita also wore an all-black ensemble, with pants boasting a reflective stripe down the leg. She accessorized her look with some fierce open high heels.

Truman, born in December 1995, has followed his father and mother into the family business. However, he has opted for a career behind the camera – literally. His earliest IMDB listing is as a “camera trainee” on the 2019 television series Babylon Berlin. Since then, he’s been part of the crew on films like News of the World, Black Widow, and the upcoming remake of West Side Story. His only acting credit is in News of the World, a Netflix film that starred his father. In that post-Civil War-era movie, Truman portrayed “German Rider.”

The young Hanks is Tom’s fourth child and second with Rita. The Castaway star had two children – Colin and Elizabeth Hanks — with his first wife, Samantha Lewes, before her sad death in 2002. Colin, 44, has pursued a career in acting, and in August, he spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the best advice his father ever gave him. “ I think, if there was anything,” he said, “it’s while it may go fast in the rearview mirror and it may feel like it’s gone too quick, or sometimes maybe it feels like it goes to painstakingly slow, life is long, and there’s a lot of time to be able to do the things that you want to do and the things that you need to do.”

Colin also revealed a phrase that reminded him of something his dad would say: “it was the idea that ‘you can’t be great at the start, but you got to start to be great.’ … just putting that plan in and making that effort makes all the difference.”