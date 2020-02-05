Tom Hanks, Sandra Oh and more were added to the list of Oscar 2020 presenters

False images; Shutterstock
The final alignment of Oscar 2020 Awards The presenters have been announced.
Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor Y Stephanie Allain announced on Wednesday that Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock Y Taika Waititi It will be presented during the live broadcast on Sunday, February 9.
As they said in a statement, "We are grateful to have such a dynamic group of presenters to help celebrate this year's movies and look forward to an exciting show." Those eight stars join a list already full of Oscar-host stars.
Last year's winners of the four performance categories:Rami Malek, Olivia Colman, Regina King Y Mahershala Ali—All will be presenting, as well as Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, James corden, Penelope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy kaling, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay Y Steve Martin.
Completing the rest of the list are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray roman, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig Y Rebel Wilson.
All these celebrities will announce the winners of the 24 categories, but Twitter feared that the Academy would preventively publish the list of winners on the social networking site earlier this week.
On Monday, the official Twitter account of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science posted a deletion Photo of a card titled "My Oscar Predictions." The chart showed predictions for the 24 categories, which led Twitter users to believe that it was another important problem for the Oscars.
But the Academy Twitter account clarified that this was not the case.
"We invite fans on Twitter to make and share their #Oscars predictions. Many of you have already done so!" bill tweeted. "A brief problem on Twitter made some of theirs seem to come from our account. They didn't. This mistake is now resolved. And we will reveal our choices on Sunday."
Don't worry everyone. We will all find the winners when Oscar-star-filled presenters reveal them during Sunday's show. And not a moment before!
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.
