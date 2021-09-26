Tom Felton Update After Collapse At Golf Tournament

“It was a bit of a scary episode.”

Tom Felton is giving fans an update after he collapsed during a golf tournament.


Jerod Harris / Getty Images

In case you missed it, the 34-year-old worried fans when he collapsed playing golf at a celebrity match in Wisconsin last Thursday. He was transported away from the course in a golf cart.


Andrew Redington / Getty Images

But no need to worry! “All was well.”


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

For people not as obsessed with Harry Potter as me, “all was well” was the last line of the last book.

In an Instagram video, the actor gave us some good news. “I just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes,” he said. “Yeah, it was a bit of a scary episode, really.”

“I’m on the mend,” he continued. “People have been looking, taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for messages of ‘get well soon,’ because I am on the mend, officially.”

He even brought out his guitar and sang, “Don’t you worry ’cause Tom will be doing fine!”

“Thank you so much for all your help. I’m on the road to recovery,” he concluded.

While he didn’t reveal what caused his collapse, I’m so glad to hear he’s getting better! Sending you love and light, Tom!

