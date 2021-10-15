Tom Cruise Spotted In Los Angeles In Rare Photos – Hollywood Life

Tom Cruise touched down in Los Angeles after piloting a plane. The ‘Top Gun’ star then jetted away in his motorcycle in the rare new photos.

Tom Cruise enjoyed a day in the open skies of Los Angeles on October 13. The actor, 59, was all smiles as he touched down from piloting his plane on Wednesday. Dressed in a navy blue sweater and baseball cap in the same color, the Top Gun star took a sip of water from his reusable bottle before driving away in his motorcycle, as seen in the photos HERE.

The outing comes after Tom made a rare public appearance with his son Connor, 26, at a baseball game last weekend. The father-son duo attended the San Francisco Giants’ game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco on October 9, immersing themselves in the game and even taking selfies with fans.

He shares his son with ex-wife Nicole Kidman. The two were previously married between 1990 and 2001. They also share daughter Isabella, 28. Like their famous father, Connor and Isabella are Scientologists and largely remain out of the public eye. Tom is also dad to daughter Suri, 15, whom he shares with ex Katie Holmes. The two divorced in 2016 after six years of marriage.

As for his recent venture around the Los Angeles skies, Tom is a well documented aviation enthusiast. He received his pilot license in 1994. In his upcoming Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick, he actually flies some of the planes in the film. While on Conan in 2019, Tom revealed to host Conan O’Brien that it has been a lifelong dream of his to “make movies and fly airplanes.”

After several postponements due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel has been scheduled for a May 2022 theatrical release. Top Gun: Maverick will also star Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Glen Powell, among others. Last year, Glen revealed that he got his pilot license after co-star Tom paid for his flight school as a Christmas present.

The actor shared a video of him with his instructor on Instagram and wrote, “Try not falling in love with aviation after living out every pilot’s dream while shooting @topgunmovie. Especially when you see the way @tomcruise flexes it. After wrapping a shooting day, Tom would rocket off into the sunset in his P-51 while I would limply shuffle into the cast van. The wings were just so much cooler than the wheels…and for Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying, and testing… I’m the real deal.”