Tom Cruise Boards Helicopter In London: Photos – Hollywood Life

Tom Cruise gets around in style! The actor sported a pair of classic aviator sunglasses as he prepared for a helicopter trip.

Tom Cruise looked calm and collected as he boarded a private helicopter in London. The 59-year-old wore aviator sunglasses and a protective face mask, which he later removed, as he sat on the aircraft on Friday, Nov. 26 — just one day after Thanksgiving. As he walked towards the helicopter, Tom stayed warm in the rainy 40 degree weather with a navy blue long sleeve shirt and scarf, hanging onto a bomb style puffer jacket.

The actor has been hard at work on the film Mission: Impossible 8 in London, planned for a 2023 release date, where he’s set to reprise his iconic character Ethan Hunt. The movie is directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and also stars his rumored now ex-girlfriend Hayley Atwell, as well as Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. The film was shot back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 7, which includes the same cast, and is scheuled to be released in 2022.

On a break from filming, Tom headed back to California in October where he reconnected with son Connor, 26, who he shares with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, 54. The father-son duo attended a baseball game in San Francisco on Oct. 9 between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers where he sparked headlines after looking unrecognizable per fan comments.

Just weeks later, however, he emerged looking more like himself while heading to a flying lesson at Duxford Airfield in England on Friday, Nov. 12. As usual, the actor stayed casual in dark jeans and a black sweater.

In addition to the new Mission: Impossible movies, Tom was also hard at work on the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel is a follow-up to the movie that put Tom on the map back in 1986! In the next installment, Tom’s Pete Mitchell is still keeping up with his adventures more than three decades later as he pushes the envelope with a courageous pilot test. Original cast member Val Kilmer is reprising his role as Ice, while Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly are also rounding out the star-studded line-up.