Tom Brady Surpasses Drew Brees To Become The NFL’s All-Time Leader In Career Passing Yards

They don’t call Tom Brady the GOAT for nothing! Yesterday during the game with his team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. His former team, the New England Patriots it went down! The game was so good that Brady has been trending for hours on Twitter!

In the first quarter, Tom completed a 28-yard pass to receiver Mike Evans to reach 80,359 yards and surpass the record of 80,358 yards set last year by Drew Brees, according to CNN! If you recall, Drew, who played on the New Orleans Saints, retired at the end of the season last year.

Brady spoke to reporters about his big accomplishment at the game. “I just think it’s an amazing statistic in that so many people can share in it with me. A quarterback doesn’t throw and catch. A quarterback can just throw it. Passing yards have to be caught, so I just hope that everybody who caught passes from me over the years had a little smile on their face tonight knowing that they contributed to a very cool record,” said Tom.

He continued saying how the people who preceded him were impressive. Tom noted that Drew Brees was someone he looks up to as a hell of a guy. Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino, and his teammates who caught all these passes over the years mean an awful lot to him. Currently, Tom is the fourth quarterback in history to have beaten all 32 NFL teams, joining Bret Favre, Drew Brees, and Payton Manning.

Not only was this game crucial for Tom because he broke a new record, but it was because he returned to his home of 20 years, in New England. Tom played the game like he had something to lose when his team won 19-17 victory over the Buccaneers in the pouring rain.

Roomies, did yall tune into the game?

