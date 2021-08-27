Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TOKYO — Core consumer prices in Tokyo stopped falling for the first time in over a year in August, data showed on Friday, underscoring the chance that nationwide inflation will perk up in the coming months on a recovery of domestic demand remained. The core consumer price index (CPI) for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, was flat in August compared with a year earlier, government data showed. That compared with a median market forecast for a 0.2% fall. It followed July’s 0.3% year-on-year drop, which was revised down from a 0.1% rise.