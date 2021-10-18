Tokens.com acquire 50% stake in virtual real-estate firm Metaverse Group By Cointelegraph

Publicly-listed cryptocurrency and blockchain investment firm Tokens.com has announced a landmark agreement to acquire a 50% stake in metaverse real estate firm Metaverse Group in a deal worth in excess of $1.6 million.
Tokens.com is expected to capitalize on the purchase — reportedly the highest purchase of a virtual real estate firm — through the development of asset opportunities for public retail investors seeking to gain greater exposure to nonfungible token, or NFT, and decentralized finance, or DeFi, assets.
