Together Or Nah? Elon Musk Says He & Grimes Are ‘Semi-Separated’

Elon Musk and Grimes are apparently not together, but somewhat together.

In an interview with Page Six, Elon stated they were very good friends and still loved each other despite being “semi-separated.”

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk said.

Though they’re separated, the two live together but sleep in different rooms. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now, and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Most recently, the Elon and Grimes were spotted at the Met Gala together, and it seems as though they have a healthy co-parenting situation.

As reported, the two share a one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii. Last year, when his name made headlines, it actually had to be changed.

Shortly after the baby’s name was revealed, it was reported that legally they could not have that as their child’s name because it goes against the California state guidelines. Additionally, it was reported that the child’s name wouldn’t be deemed legal, seeing as how California prohibits numbers and/or symbols to be included in a child’s name.

Grimes revealed to her followers that they made a little adjustment to their son’s name. A follower asked if they changed their son’s name, and Grimes said the baby’s name is now “X Æ A-Xii.” They replaced the number 12 with the roman numeral.

Grimes added that she thinks that the roman numeral looks better.

