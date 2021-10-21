Todd’s Anniversary Gift For Julie Is Missing – Hollywood Life

When Todd Chrisley shows up at Savannah’s place to get the car he bought for Julie’s anniversary gift in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ preview, it’s not there. Savannah tells Todd she had it ‘towed!’

Todd Chrisley is trying to take his anniversary with Julie Chrisley to the next level with the gift he bought for her: a new car! He stops by Savannah’s place to pick up the car in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 21 episode of Chrisley Knows Best, but Savannah doesn’t know what he’s talking about. She hasn’t had any deliveries.

Todd explains that his guy texted him saying he put the car in the driveway. Savannah and Chase do recall seeing an older car in the driveway. They thought it was stolen! “Why would you get that for mama?” Chase asks his dad.

Chase tells Todd that he was “vague” about the gift from the star. Todd is “not in the mood” for these antics from Savannah and Chase. He needs to know where the car is. “Let’s be adults about this, okay? It’s gone,” Chase says. Savannah adds that she had the car towed! Todd tells his kids they “better not be messing” with him about this.

“The car is part of the surprise for your mother. It was the car your mother had when she and I started dating,” Todd says. Todd even tells Chase that he was conceived in a car that looked just like the one he bought for Julie!

“I ask very little of my children but Chase and Savannah consistently let me down every time I ask them to help me out with something,” Todd admits. In the final moments of the preview, Todd tells his kids they better find that car — or else. “I wouldn’t even know how to drive a car like that,” Savannah says. Todd claps back, “You knew how to get it towed.” Chrisley Knows Best airs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. on USA Network.