Today’s Top 10 Coins by Social Volume By CoinQuora

These are the Top 10 Coins Today by Social Volume according to LunarCrush.

Social Volume is an important metric that investors should consider before investing.

At the time of writing, BTC remains at top rank and unsurprisingly, SHIB takes 2nd.

Every day, we see how the crypto space grows and expands even further. Similarly, we witness how people become more interested in getting involved with cryptocurrencies. More so, it’s not surprising to see how altcoins have taken over social media platforms as well. In fact, Social Volume is rather an important metric that investors should consider before investing.

To clarify, Social Volume is built on top of Social Data. Simply put, this measures how many times or how much volume an asset is searched or typed on search engines. It is relevant because investors should track these metrics as it is handy when it comes to cryptocurrency investing.

According to LunarCrush, a social intelligence for Crypto, these are the top 10 coins today by Social Volume.

(Source: LunarCrush)

As seen in the image above, (BTC), has already taken over the other cryptocurrencies with a staggering 342.62K volume. Moreover, seeing (SHIB) coming at second is not surprising at all. The past weeks seemed to favor SHIB as it drastically rose in price and volume entirely.

However, it is shocking to see it overtake (ETH), which from the image above shows is in third place. Safemoon (SAFEMOON), on the other hand, had a tight competition with (DOGE) for the 4th and 5th place.

Furthermore, Pancakeswap (CAKE), Tezos (), Moonriver (MOVR), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and (ADA) completed the top 10 list.

Suffice to say, the public is yet to see how the crypto space will further grow in the coming years. The public can only anticipate which digital assets are more likely to increase in Social Volume as well, in the next months.

