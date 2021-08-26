Today Marks The 20th Anniversary Of Aaliyah’s Passing

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Roommates, today is a very sad day in the world of music, as it’s officially been 20 years since R&B singer/dancer/actress Aaliyah tragically passed away in a plane crash at the age of 22. To celebrate her life and career, fans have flooded social media with memories of her short, but incredibly impactful career.

One of the most notable ways that Aaliyah’s memory is being celebrated on the 20th anniversary of her passing, is that her full musical catalogue was finally announced to be released. Her ground-breaking second album “One In A Million” hit streaming services for the very first time on August 20th, with her final album “Aaliyah,” the soundtrack to her 2000 feature film debut “Romeo Must Die” and more also set to hit streaming services within the next few weeks.

Despite only releasing three studio albums, Aaliyah continues to be a major musical influence on the artists of today, who often cite her music, style and image as a major inspiration. Although its been two decades since she died unexpectedly, the fan demand and interest in her has never really worn off. Her name is often brought up and celebrated all throughout social media, as fans and celebrity friends continue to go out of their way to keep her memory alive.

As we previously reported, as soon as “One In A Million” dropped on iTunes, it shot straight to the number one spot and was trending for several hours on Twitter. The album was also made available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music and various other platforms.

Although we no longer have Aaliyah here with us physically, her memory will forever live on thanks to the incredible body of work she left behind—which is the bulk of her legacy.

Rest in peace, Babygirl.

