Toccara Jones Defends Tyra Banks Amid Backlash For Paying ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestants $40 A Day

Cancel who?! Former America’s Next Top Model contestant Toccara Jones, who appeared on the third cycle of ANTM, is defending Tyra Banks after folks online tried to cancel her following a viral tweet from ANTM cycle nine contestant Sarah Hartshorne. In the tweet, Sarah responded to a Twitter user about being paid $40 while on the show.

Sarah tweeted, “$40 a day, no residuals, and we had to pay for food.” Toccara, who finished in seventh place during her season, is standing ten toes down behind Tyra, is thankful for the opportunity, and isn’t going to let anyone throw dirt on her name. While speaking to TMZ, she said, “I love Tyra. She’s still thriving. She is still doing good, and she’s going to continue to be doing good, and people are still talking about the franchise, and here we are still speaking about it.”

The plus-size model added clarity to Sarah’s tweet as the conversation continued. Toccara stated, “It’s a contest. So there’s no payment. I mean, when do people pay to be in a contest or get paid to be in a contest. The whole purpose of a contest is to win a prize. You know what I’m saying? It’s for the exposure.” She continued explaining the $40 was essentially a per diem that allowed the women to obtain personal items they needed.

In addition, she shared that with her knowledge of how television works from her time on ANTM, she now collects residuals because it wasn’t offered to her in the past. This isn’t the first time former contestants have called Tyra out for her behavior on the popular television show. Cycle 6 winner Dani Evans spoke out after the judges told her to close the gap between her two front teeth. Roomies, do you think contestants should have been paid for their time on the show?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Toccara Jones Defends Tyra Banks Amid Backlash For Paying ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Contestants $40 A Day appeared first on The Shade Room.