Toast valued at $20 bln after pricing U.S. IPO above target

Article content

NEW YORK — Restaurant software provider Toast Inc priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $869.6 million, valuing the company at $19.98 billion.

Toast sold 21.7 million shares at $40 apiece, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. It had earlier increased its price range to between $34 and $36 per share from $30 to $33.

Founded in 2011, Toast’s software helps restaurants manage their online ordering, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments.