NEW YORK — Restaurant software provider Toast Inc priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $869.6 million.

Toast priced 21.7 million shares at $40 apiece, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. It had earlier increased its price range to between $34 and $36 per share from $30 to $33. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)