TMX Group third-quarter profits, revenues increase by double digits

TORONTO — TMX Group Ltd. says its net income increased 10 per cent in the third quarter from a year ago on increased trading activity that elevated revenues.

The company, which operates the Toronto Stock Exchange, says its net income was $76.9 million or $1.36 per diluted share, up from $70 million or $1.23 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted profits were $88.7 million or $1.57 per diluted share, compared with $80 million or $1.40 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenues for the three months ended Sept. 30 were $231.3 million, up 11 per cent from $207.6 million in the year-earlier quarter.