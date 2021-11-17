TJX Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. TJX Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – TJX (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

TJX announced earnings per share of $0.84 on revenue of $12.53B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.8032 on revenue of $12.19B.

TJX shares are up 1% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.74% from its 52 week high of $76.16 set on August 24. They are under-performing the S&P 500 which is up 25.15% from the start of the year.

TJX shares gained 0.01% in pre-market trade following the report.

TJX follows other major Consumer Discretionary sector earnings this month

TJX’s report follows an earnings beat by Toyota Motor ADR on November 4, who reported EPS of $3.96 on revenue of $66.4B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.81 on revenue of $63.44B.

Amazon.com had missed expectations on October 28 with third quarter EPS of $6.12 on revenue of $110.81B, compared to forecast for EPS of $8.9 on revenue of $111.55B.

