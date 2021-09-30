Tips to Become a Trader in the Financial Market From Scratch By CoinQuora

Tips to Become a Trader in the Financial Market From Scratch



Users can trade safely, make a portfolio, do journaling, and trade assets.

A couple of years ago trading in financial markets was something new and undiscovered to most people. Some thought of it as a thing that only highly skilled professionals can do. Some regarded it as a scam and were afraid to even try. Meanwhile, there were people who tried and gained a little or lost their capital. And while some traders managed to succeed, their number was much smaller than those who failed.

Nowadays, people from all walks of life have begun exploring trading in the face of a growing financial crisis. No one expected the pandemic to shut down businesses all around the world for years to come. Everyone understood the need to diversify the financial flows.

Additionally, the good old forex trading obtained some new “allies”. Right now, anyone can trade stocks, currencies, crypto assets, bonds, options, futures, even fractional shares. You can trade BTC in Canada and stocks in the USA. …

