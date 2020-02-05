Tiny Harris' latest video about the heiress Harris baby has amazed fans

Tiny Harris shared a video on her social media account with her and T.I.'s daughter, Heiress Harris. Her mother is falling in love with her, and also Tiny's followers and fans. Look the following video.

‘A little wake up for you !! My newest babies tiktok obsession! I love my girls @myathatmf & @heiressdharris 👑 ’Tint captioned her post.

Someone said: ww Aww! It's crazy how all the girls in the world in this Renegade hype right now & # 39; & # 39; and another follower published this: & # 39; My God … My daughter, she just turned ten today … One of the loves of life … But this here, here, here. … She loves it … She tells me that the other day, mommy, I'm about to be a star … So I left him alone … Do it, girl, you can go as far as you want.

Another person said: ‘Cutie feet😘 My daughter is in the same hype! Tictok's dance for each song "and another commentator published:" It's official time for me to learn to do this. "

One person wrote: ‘I went to Cali to visit my family and my 7 year old niece was in this all day. Hahaha However, she didn't teach me the movements. 😂 ’

Tiny appeared in the headlines the other day when Tip shared a photo with the two.

He shared a photo on his social media account that made his fans laugh like crazy in the comments. The photo is really fun, but the legend that Tip wrote is even more fun.

"@Majorgirl keeping her eyes on the products … Somebody, please tell her that my eyes are up here,quot; Tip captioned her post.

People laughed in the comments and said that Tiny is simply looking at what is his.

Fans are really happy to see this couple living their best lives these days and could not be more excited to know that Tip and Tiny managed to overcome all their past problems and stay together.



