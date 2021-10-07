Timothy Simpkins’ Family Speaks Out Following School Shooting, Says Bullying Played A Role In The Incident 

Yesterday 18-year-old Timothy Simpkins was taken into custody after a shooting occurred at Timberview High School in Arlington, TX, that left four people injured.

After Timothy was taken into custody, his family spoke with the media about the incident and cited bullying as one of the factors that led to the school shooting. Carrol Harrison, a spokesperson for Timothy’s family said, “He was scared. He was afraid. There’s a video that’s all out on social media that show he was being attacked. It wasn’t just one person that would attack him and bully him, and taking his money, harassing him due to the fact that he had more things than maybe others.”

However, they did not justify the shooting and said, “We have to take a look at the fact that, bullying is real, and it takes us all. And I do apologize. We ask as a family for forgiveness of any type of hurt.”

WFAA reports that police did note that claims of bullying are a part of their investigation.

As previously reported, of the victims that were injured due to the incident, a 15-year-old had to undergo surgery, but later was taken to ICU to recover. Another teenage victim was grazed by a bullet, and a 25-year-old man was listed in good condition. A pregnant woman was believed to be hurt after falling at the scene but was treated and released.

Reports state they believe the shooting happened at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Timothy was charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a gun

We’ll continue to update you as this story develops.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

