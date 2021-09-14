Timothée Chalamet White Converse And Suit Met Gala 2021

OK, sorry, but is it not giving Hot Priest from Fleabag?!


Matt Baron / Matt Baron/Shutterstock

And not just any ol’ Timmy either — we’re talking about Met Gala 2021 co-hosting, white suit-wearing, high-top Converse-donning Timothée Chalamet.


Twitter: @znerwicowanaa / Getty Images / Via Twitter: @znerwicowanaa

It’s the Dune star’s first Met Gala, and Vogue announced his hosting role in May writing that he is “the most influential man in fashion. His unexpected mix of streetwear, lack of a stylist, and embrace of avant-garde labels sets him apart from his peers.”


Kate Green / Getty Images

It’s pretty much expected that anytime you see this man on the red carpet, he’s going to be showing out.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

While this isn’t my personal fav (sorry, but the all-fuchsia suit and harness look literally exist), in my opinion, it’s a clean-cut and classic look — kinda on brand for this year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme.


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

And, you may disagree (which is fine, but ultimately misguided), but I think it’s giving Hot Priest from Fleabag vibes.


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Luke Varley / ©Amazon / courtesy Everett Collection

Please tell me you see the comparison.


John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images, Luke Varley / ©Amazon / courtesy Everett Collection

In conclusion, no thoughts except Timothée Chalamet and his Converse.

