Timothée Chalamet Used To Be An Xbox 360 YouTuber

Timothée’s channel was so informative!

Yes, Timothée Chalamet is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s next biggest actors.


Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Thanks to his role as Paul Atreides in Dune, fans have been dying to know more about the young star and the life he lived before going big time.


Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros

So Vice did an extensive investigation into Chalamet’s past, and guess what they found out? He used to be a YouTuber!


Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images

Although the comments for his videos are turned off, Chalamet doesn’t appear to be very bothered by his past.


Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The actor once talked about his YouTube channel when he did an interview with Zendaya to promote their new Fortnite skins.


Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

“I had a YouTube channel people found,” Chalamet told gamer Nate Hill. “It’s YouTube dot com back-slash ‘ModdedController360. And I used to paint-mod controllers.”


Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Chalamet’s YouTube channel currently has over 18,000 subscribers, so I guess people must have really loved his content, or they were just dying to know more about his life before fame.


Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

