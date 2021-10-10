Timothée Chalamet Shares Photo Of Himself As Willy Wonka

“The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last.”

This weekend, the actor gave fans their first look at his character in the upcoming film, Wonka — and let’s just say that he looked really handsome dressed in his red velvet coat and brown top hat.

“The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last,” he captioned the photo and added “WONKA” with the ship and chocolate bar emojis.


Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

Fans are excited to see how Chalamet does in his role, including Peter Ostrum, who originally played Charlie Bucket.


Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

“The prequel will shed more light on early Wonka,” he previously told People.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

“But again, there’s been so many different versions of Willy Wonka, be it on Broadway, opera, a pinball machine … you can’t kill the Willy Wonka story.”


Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

“So all of it is good. It’s a great story. And people enjoy whatever different version they’re watching; it’s fun to watch.”


John Lamparski / WireImage / Getty Images

Chalamet will also be singing and dancing in the film just like Wilder did.


Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images

Wonka is expected to be released in 2023, so let’s hope that Chalamet also shares some more photos of the film while it’s in production.

