Timothée Chalamet Says Zendaya’s Celebrity Crush Is Tom Holland

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

So, you probably already know this — but just in case you don’t — Zendaya and Tom Holland are dating…


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

And they pretty much publicly confirmed it with these kissing pics during the summer.


Diggzy / Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

And since then, they’ve been very, very cute on main, exhibit A:

Well, Zendaya’s Dune costar and friend Timothée Chalamet actually called her out for it when she was asked who her biggest celebrity crush was.

And her giggly response meant EVERYTHING.

Their entire exchange was *chef’s kiss* tbh.


BuzzFeed

They’re practically best friends if you ask me. 

In conclusion, I have seen two pretty best friends and their names are Zendaya and Timothée, plus I could not be more in love with Zendaya and Tom Holland.

