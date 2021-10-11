Timothée Chalamet Responds To Armie Hammer Allegations

“I totally get why you’re asking that.”

During a recent interview with the publication, Chalamet recalled some helpful advice he got from one of his “heroes.”


“One of my heroes — I can’t say who or he’d kick my ass — he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice,” Chalamet recalled. “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”


When asked about the allegations, Chalamet said he couldn’t give his full opinion on the matter because that would need to be a “larger conversation.”


“I totally get why you’re asking that,” Chalamet said. “But it’s a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don’t want to give you a partial response.”


Chalamet is currently working on multiple projects right now like Don’t Look Up and Bones & All, which will soon be released.


Judging by how his career is going, I think Time had it right when they called him a future leader.


