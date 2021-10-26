Timothée Chalamet In “Dune” Is Hot

Warning: Dune spoilers below!!

I come to you today with heavy hands, ready to admit defeat.

Like millions of other people, I saw Dune over the weekend, and I can officially say with full confidence that I get it now. I get why so many of y’all are ready to lay down your lives for a one Timothée Chalamet.

For so long, I have been consistently confused with the obsession over old Timmy.


Film Independent Spirit Awards / Via giphy.com

Obviously, the man is attractive, but I didn’t think he was at a level that justified the passionate declarations of love I consistently see for him across social media.


@zachbgilbert / HBO Max / Warner Bros. / Via Twitter: @zachbgilbert

I thought he was hot in the way that the tall, gangly theater kid you had a crush on in high school was hot.

Let me preface by saying, I’ve seen almost all of Timothée’s movies, but it wasn’t until Dune that I truly understood.

The man ENTERED the screen in the first five minutes with a jawline ready to cut glass.


HBO Max / Warner Bros.

Although, I was not a fan of the “Voice” thing. He sounded like Decepticon in Transformers

And then he’s out here looking all proper and important.

It feels like a crime to let him walk around in this slightly unbuttoned, white shirt.

He has a way of carrying himself that just screams, “I’d make it about you.”

Also, anytime he was in a scene with Jason Momoa I…felt things.

But I think what really did it for me was the utmost RESPECT he has for all people and all cultures.


HBO Max / Warner Bros.

Yes, the bar is truly so low. 

Well, that and his wind-swept hair.


HBO Max / Warner Bros.

I could write sonnets about his hair. 

Like, are you kidding me???

It should also be noted that 75% of my attraction to him is because of Zendaya/increases when he’s with Zendaya.


HBO Max / Warner Bros.

Being in a movie with Zendaya makes him instantly hotter. 

But nevertheless, I can now officially re-enter society as a simp for Timothée Chalamet.

