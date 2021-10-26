Timothée Chalamet In “Dune” Is Hot

I come to you today with heavy hands, ready to admit defeat.
Like millions of other people, I saw Dune over the weekend, and I can officially say with full confidence that I get it now. I get why so many of y’all are ready to lay down your lives for a one Timothée Chalamet.
For so long, I have been consistently confused with the obsession over old Timmy.
Obviously, the man is attractive, but I didn’t think he was at a level that justified the passionate declarations of love I consistently see for him across social media.
I thought he was hot in the way that the tall, gangly theater kid you had a crush on in high school was hot.
Let me preface by saying, I’ve seen almost all of Timothée’s movies, but it wasn’t until Dune that I truly understood.
The man ENTERED the screen in the first five minutes with a jawline ready to cut glass.
And then he’s out here looking all proper and important.
It feels like a crime to let him walk around in this slightly unbuttoned, white shirt.
He has a way of carrying himself that just screams, “I’d make it about you.”
Also, anytime he was in a scene with Jason Momoa I…felt things.
But I think what really did it for me was the utmost RESPECT he has for all people and all cultures.
Well, that and his wind-swept hair.
Like, are you kidding me???
It should also be noted that 75% of my attraction to him is because of Zendaya/increases when he’s with Zendaya.
But nevertheless, I can now officially re-enter society as a simp for Timothée Chalamet.
