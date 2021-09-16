Timothée Chalamet Called Out Keke Palmer For Forgetting Him

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Sorry to this man (this man being Timothée Chalamet).

So, as we all know, the Met Gala was this Monday. Lots of stars were in attendance, including Keke Palmer, who was interviewing celebs on the red carpet.


Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images via Getty Images

She had a number of delightful interviews, like this one with Frank Ocean…


Twitter: @chuuzus

In the clip, Timothée stops mid-thought and reminds Keke that they’ve met before.

Keke asks when, and Chalamet references the 2014 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood shoot, which featured actors like Kaitlyn Dever, Jaden Smith, as well as Palmer and Chalamet.


Vogue / YouTube / Via youtube.com

He then adorably reminds her that her mom was there.

Now, the interview moment was pretty darn cute, and everyone was noticing that not only did Chalamet completely change tracks to bring up their last meeting, but he was beaming throughout their interview.

The interview was also funny given that it seemed to take Keke a moment to remember meeting Chalamet…


Twitter: @cari_mclellan

Giving everybody the opportunity to make the same joke. AKA, referencing Keke’s iconic “Sorry to this man” meme.


Twitter: @vmsyaz

Overall, Keke did an amazing job on the red carpet, and people were loving all of her celeb interactions.


Twitter: @andremichael

People were even campaigning for Keke to get her own late night show.

Keke Palmer impressed the hell out of me tonight!

She kept that incredibly infectious energy up for 4 hours, was able to effortlessly talk with every #MetGala attendee, made all her prep sound natural, also riffed &amp; kept everything really fresh feeling!

GIVE KEKE A TALK SHOW!


Twitter: @JarettSays

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR