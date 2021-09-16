Timothée Chalamet Called Out Keke Palmer For Forgetting Him

Sorry to this man (this man being Timothée Chalamet).
She had a number of delightful interviews, like this one with Frank Ocean…
In the clip, Timothée stops mid-thought and reminds Keke that they’ve met before.
Keke asks when, and Chalamet references the 2014 Teen Vogue Young Hollywood shoot, which featured actors like Kaitlyn Dever, Jaden Smith, as well as Palmer and Chalamet.
Now, the interview moment was pretty darn cute, and everyone was noticing that not only did Chalamet completely change tracks to bring up their last meeting, but he was beaming throughout their interview.
The interview was also funny given that it seemed to take Keke a moment to remember meeting Chalamet…
Giving everybody the opportunity to make the same joke. AKA, referencing Keke’s iconic “Sorry to this man” meme.
Overall, Keke did an amazing job on the red carpet, and people were loving all of her celeb interactions.
People were even campaigning for Keke to get her own late night show.
