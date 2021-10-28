Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya’s Best Moments

Two pretty best friends. 🥺
The time they shared that they had High School Musical dance parties on set with Javier Bardem and Jason Momoa, because of course:
The time they couldn’t help but hype each other up on the red carpet:
The time they were starstruck by each other at the airport:
The time Timmy shared that his genre of dream is “sports star…swish!” and Zendaya was pretty confused, to say the least:
The time they were posing like the certified hotties they are and then Timmy almost got attacked by a bug:
The times they were all goofs and giggles with Jason Momoa:
The time Zendaya just couldn’t get over Timmy’s middle name being ~Hal~:
The time they did press for Dune and were just in a silly goofy mood:
The time Timmy very awkwardly tried to fill his cup of water but didn’t want to be a distraction as Zendaya said this very, very kind thing about their friendship:
The time Zendaya shamelessly mimicked Timmy’s hand gestures and it was — quite literally — *chef’s kiss*.
The time they took this behind-the-scenes selfie break:
The time Timmy shared that Zendaya (and Jason Momoa) were his favorite part of Dune:
The time they tried to explain why they ~got~ each other, and basically just said because they’re both so similar in age and, well, Dragon Tales:
The time they broke out into song mid-interview:
The time Zendaya shared (and kind of made fun of) her favorite Timmy fighting move in Dune:
And finally, the time they told Stephen Colbert that they tell a lot of fart jokes on set:
