Times Chris Pratt Was Problematic

The actor has been the subject of a few controversies besides this past week.
When Chris, in 2020 — an election year — joked to his followers that they should vote for his movie, Onward.
When it was brought to light that Chris is a member of Hillsong Church, a notoriously anti-LGBTQ organization.
…which ultimately sparked this Twitter controversy, where Chris Pratt was internet-unanimously donned the “Worst Chris” of Hollywood.
Elliot Page even called him out for playing a bisexual character in Guardians of the Galaxy, quote-tweeting an article about him talking about spirituality. Elliot wrote, “His church is infamously anti-LGBTQ, so maybe address that, too?”
Elliot also said, “If you are a famous actor and you belong to an organization that hates a certain group of people, don’t be surprised if someone simply wonders why it’s not addressed.”
Chris then responded to Elliot, saying, “I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man.” However, he then compared his divorce to Anna Farris to the experience of being LGBTQ and religious, writing:
“Despite what the Bible says about divorce, my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk. They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race or gender.”
This drew backlash, considering they are vastly different experiences:
When Chris Pratt told his followers in 2017 to watch a promotional video and said to turn the volume on full and “not just read the subtitles.” Pratt was called out by those who are deaf or hard of hearing. He later apologized, using sign language:
When he tweeted this in 2011:
And when Chris trended for his alleged — unconfirmed — old, problematic tweets resurfacing. Chris said they were fake, but others begged to differ:
When Chris shared this post-hunting picture, where he was called out for glamorizing/encouraging hunting, saying, “Look at this glorious food! We will eat off him for a month.”
In that same caption, Chris was criticized for his morbid hunting comparison, where he said killing the lamb was like “unplugging a TV.”
And then, similarly Chris posted another video, bragging again about killing lambs. “I’m eating lamb, fresh farm-to-table lamb. They are the happiest lambs on the planet, they are so sweet and then one day they wake up dead and they’re in my freezer.”
And lastly, Chris faced backlash in 2017 when he said, “I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me, because they’re not my stories. I think there’s room for me to tell mine — and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood.” That year, films Moonlight, Fences, and Hell or High Water all featured working-class people.