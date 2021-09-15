Times Celebs Lied

Yikes, these moments make me uneasy.
2.
When Bill Clinton lied about his affair with Monica Lewinsky and, well, we all know how big that was:
3.
When comedian Steve Rannazzisi lied about surviving the 9/11 attacks. He later admitted it was a lie.
4.
When the entire phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift leaked, proving that Kanye and Kim Kardashian lied about Taylor approving the “Famous” lyric that referred to her as a “bitch.”
5.
When Kylie Jenner infamously kept lying about her lips being natural, which sparked a huge pop culture moment and led to the creation of her now-iconic lip kit.
8.
When Brian Williams lied about being in an aircraft “hit by RPG fire” in Iraq when he was really in a different helicopter:
9.
When Paris Hilton told Larry King she had never done drugs — only ADD medication — but was arrested for possession of cocaine:
10.
When Jack White got caught lying about bandmate Meg White, who he used to call his “sister,” when she was actually his WIFE:
11.
When Lance Armstrong lied about using performance-enhancing drugs:
12.
When the Washington Post published a list of 30,000+ lies that Donald Trump told during his presidency:
14.
And when Millie Bobby Brown pretended to apply her skincare products:
15.
And lastly, when Martha Stewart lied to authorities about insider training and iconically went to prison for five months:
