Times Celebs Lied

Yikes, these moments make me uneasy.

1.

When James Frey lied to Oprah — and readers — about his memoir, A Million Little Pieces.


A report showed that James Frey had lied about several events in his book, including how long he spent in jail. You can watch Oprah confront him here. The two eventually made up, seen here.

2.

When Bill Clinton lied about his affair with Monica Lewinsky and, well, we all know how big that was:

3.

When comedian Steve Rannazzisi lied about surviving the 9/11 attacks. He later admitted it was a lie.


“I was not at the Trade Center on that day,” he eventually admitted. “I don’t know why I said this. This was inexcusable. I am truly, truly sorry.”

4.

When the entire phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift leaked, proving that Kanye and Kim Kardashian lied about Taylor approving the “Famous” lyric that referred to her as a “bitch.”

KIM K AND KANYE AND THE MOST DESPICABLE, GROSS AND MANIPULATIVE PEOPLE IN THE INDUSTRY THEY LIED ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT IN 2016 AND THIS THREAD OF THE LEAKED PHONE CONVERSATION WILL SHOW YOU THAT.


5.

When Kylie Jenner infamously kept lying about her lips being natural, which sparked a huge pop culture moment and led to the creation of her now-iconic lip kit.


This video is a compilation of her talking about her lips — before she admitted to getting fillers.

8.

When Brian Williams lied about being in an aircraft “hit by RPG fire” in Iraq when he was really in a different helicopter:

9.

When Paris Hilton told Larry King she had never done drugs — only ADD medication — but was arrested for possession of cocaine:

10.

When Jack White got caught lying about bandmate Meg White, who he used to call his “sister,” when she was actually his WIFE:


He said he basically did it so people wouldn’t care more about the relationship than the music. Full explainer of why he did that here. 

11.

When Lance Armstrong lied about using performance-enhancing drugs:


Lance was exposed after several other teammates admitted to doping and included him as someone who does too.

12.

When the Washington Post published a list of 30,000+ lies that Donald Trump told during his presidency:

14.

And when Millie Bobby Brown pretended to apply her skincare products:

Millie Bobby Brown apologizes for pretending to apply her skincare products in viral demo video:

“i’m still learning the best way to share my routines as i get to know this space better – i’m not an expert.”


15.

And lastly, when Martha Stewart lied to authorities about insider training and iconically went to prison for five months:

Did we miss any celeb lies? Let me know in the comments below!

