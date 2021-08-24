Time to pump? Data suggests traders intend to push Filecoin (FIL) above $100 By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Time to pump? Data suggests traders intend to push Filecoin (FIL) above $100

Filecoin (FIL) accumulated 65% gains over the past 30 days to reach its highest price since June 8. The recent strength was accelerated after an Aug.6 partnership with Chainlink’s oracle protocol on Aug. 6 allowed the projects to join their grant initiatives to speed up the development of hybrid smart contracts to leverage code running on the blockchain while the managing data computation process off-chain. Filecoin (FIL) price in USD at Coinbase (NASDAQ:). Source: TradingView Numerous events triggered the $235 all-time-high on April 1, but that movement is clearly long gone because the cryptocurrency is 67% below that level. Let’s take a moment to understand what triggered the rally and whether these drivers still exist. Filecoin (FIL) perpetual futures 8-hour funding rate. Source: Bybt.com Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph