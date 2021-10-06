Time Out reveals the World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods right now

Article content
LONDON — Time Out has revealed that Nørrebro in Copenhagen tops its fourth annual World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods list: the cultural and culinary hotspots that are leading the way as we begin to emerge from the pandemic.
Since 2018, Time Out’s World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods list has been collated using responses from the Time Out Index survey, combined with the expertise of Time Out’s international network of local editors and city experts. This year, more than 27,000 global city-dwellers nominated their city’s coolest, most underrated and most culturally exciting neighbourhood. To create and rank the final list, Time Out’s local expert editors and writers rated neighbourhoods for great vibes, food, drink, nightlife, emerging culture, community spirit and resilience. They also considered sustainability, innovative green initiatives and other factors that promote stress-free living.
Nørrebro is a diverse district where history meets ultramodern architecture on the northern side of Copenhagen’s lakes, and it truly has it all. In a city proudly known for its food and drink scene, Nørrebro has seen a flurry of new openings this year from bakeries to natural wine bars, all with a focus on local, seasonal (and often foraged) produce. The neighbourhood was host to the city’s Pride march this summer, when WorldPride came to Copenhagen – the most significant LGBTQ+ event in the world. In a year where community has been more important than ever, Nørrebro has no shortage of innovative initiatives including Nørrebrogade’s Car-Free Sunday where traffic is swapped for live music and flea markets, and Usynglige Stier (‘Invisible Paths’) an interactive art exhibition that brings fun and a splash of colour to the neighbourhood’s most vulnerable areas.
Caroline McGinn, Time Out’s Global Editor-in-Chief, said: “Time Out’s annual list of the World’s Coolest Neighbourhoods is a love letter to the city at its most joyful and surprising. It celebrates the hyperlocal places where cities of the future are being made up, on the spot. In the last year, grassroots community culture has been vital to preserving the health and optimism of city-dwellers and the restaurants, bars, galleries and culture spots that make cities such a crucible of invention and social life. It’s inspiring to see how much energy there is in these areas, where communities have come together, hung out and made new stuff, as well as supported other businesses and each other. You’ve probably never heard of most of the neighbourhoods on the list but these are places where a ‘better normal’ is emerging. I can’t wait to visit.”
1. Nørrebro, Copenhagen
2. Andersonville, Chicago
3. Jongno 3-ga, Seoul
4. Leith, Edinburgh
5. Station District, Vilnius
6. Chelsea, New York
7. XI District, Budapest
8. Ngor, Dakar
9. Sai Kung, Hong Kong
10. Richmond, Melbourne
11. Neukölln, Berlin
12. Centro, Medellín
13. Dalston, London
14. Silver Lake, Los Angeles
15. Dublin 8, Dublin
16. Zoloti Vorota, Kiev
17. Noord, Amsterdam
18. Villeray, Montreal
19. Surry Hills, Sydney
20. Ancoats, Manchester
21. Sagene, Oslo
22. Old Xuhui, Shanghai
23. Centro, Mexico City
24. Gràcia, Barcelona
25. Saúde, Rio de Janeiro
26. Kemptown, Brighton
27. Sololaki, Tbilisi
28. Brickell, Miami
29. Ouseburn, Newcastle
30. Barranco, Lima
31. Chamberí, Madrid
32. Vinohrady, Prague
33. Katong, Singapore
34. Anjos, Lisbon
35. Daikanyama, Tokyo
36. Haut-Marais, Paris
37. Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi
38. Foz, Porto
39. Central Square, Boston
40. Mount Pleasant, Vancouver
41. Jamestown, Accra
42. Centro, Oaxaca
43. Mouassine, Marrakech
44. Dubai Marina, Dubai
45. Kadikoy, Istanbul
46. Poblacion, Manila
47. Ari, Bangkok
48. Koregaon Park, Pune
49. El Arrayán, Santiago
