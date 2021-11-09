Tim Cook says he bought crypto, but rejects Apple adding it to its portfolio… for now By Cointelegraph

Speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Online Summit on Nov. 9, Cook said he would not use the company’s roughly $200 billion in cash on hand to invest in cryptocurrencies. He also did not intend to accept crypto as a means of a payment for Apple products “in the immediate future.”

Apple (NASDAQ:) chief executive officer Tim Cook said he owns some crypto as “part of a diversified portfolio,” but is not planning for the tech company to follow Tesla’s example by investing in or other tokens.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.