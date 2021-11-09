Tim Cook says he bought crypto, but rejects Apple adding it to its portfolio… for now By Cointelegraph

Apple (NASDAQ:) chief executive officer Tim Cook said he owns some crypto as “part of a diversified portfolio,” but is not planning for the tech company to follow Tesla’s example by investing in or other tokens.
Speaking at the New York Times’ DealBook Online Summit on Nov. 9, Cook said he would not use the company’s roughly $200 billion in cash on hand to invest in cryptocurrencies. He also did not intend to accept crypto as a means of a payment for Apple products “in the immediate future.”
