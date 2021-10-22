Til debt do us part? How to avoid fighting about money when combining finances

It is essential to have clear, honest and open communication when it comes to organizing your finances with a new partner Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Article content A couple needs to consider more than just whose furniture to keep and where the pictures will be hung when deciding to combine their households. They also need to decide how they are going to manage their expenses, since money is the No. 1 thing couples fight about.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content But before getting into the numbers, it is important to understand your partner’s money values. Each of us, depending on our upbringing and experience, has our own relationship with money. Someone who has grown up with a tight family budget could be very frugal and more focused on limiting their spending while maximizing savings. Someone used to spending without limits may tend to accumulate debt to cover any shortfall caused by overspending.

Article content It’s important to understand where your partner is coming from, as well as to find a common middle ground so that your values don’t conflict. It’s from this common middle ground that you will be able to work forward as you bring your lives under one roof. Even though saving is the last thing most couples think of discussing, establishing at least a few shared financial goals at the beginning can help prioritize your ongoing spending, while still saving for future desires. Whether those goals are early retirement, a family, a bigger home or a dream vacation, the only way to accomplish them without going into debt is to save for them.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Another important goal is to ensure you have an emergency fund. Anyone who’s lived through the past year and a half knows how important savings can be in a crisis. Understanding your spouse’s future hopes will help you develop a shared financial plan to achieve what’s important to each of you. Once you have a good understanding of your values and goals, the next step is to develop a written spending plan or budget. Deciding how to deal with shared expenses and meet your savings goals in advance will ensure that you allocate sufficient money to cover them. It’s also important that both spouses are aware of what life costs. This can be facilitated by having a regular money date to review where you stand with your household income and expenses, as well as update your shared budget.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Photo by Getty Images/iStockphoto As costs rise and family expenses change, it’s essential that you determine together how to address these changes. Being in touch with where your money is going will help you avoid overusing credit and accumulating debt. Start developing your new shared budget by adding up the household expenses, including all expected living expenses for housing, utilities and food, as well as any other joint costs and shared savings goals. It is important to determine in advance how much each spouse contributes. Setting expectations early on about how you will pay for shared expenses will ensure that both of you are prepared when those costs arise. It’s best to align the costs with each person’s income if the goal is to have a fair and equitable division of financial responsibilities. For example, if you earn 70 per cent of the household income and your spouse earns 30 per cent, it would not be fair to split the living expenses into two equal halves. Often, the lower-income spouse uses credit to cover their shortfall in that scenario.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Once you determine the amount of each person’s required contribution, you can divide up the monthly bills and savings and decide how you are going to coordinate the payments. There are three main approaches you’ll want to consider as you figure out how to manage your joint finances. The first is to pool both incomes into one account, which you will then use to pay all the expenses as well as set money aside for the agreed-upon savings goals. This allows for more transparency around where your combined money is going. If all expenses are going through one account, it can provide valuable info about what life costs. It is also important to decide who will be responsible for physically paying the bills, even if it is just to set up automatic withdrawals. In our house, I realized early on that the best way to ensure the bills got paid was to designate one person as the household bill manager. It helped us avoid unnecessary finger-pointing caused by an overdue payment notice.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The second option is to keep your finances and bank accounts separate, with each spouse contributing to the shared expenses and savings goals. Whether this means that one spouse pays the mortgage or rent and the other buys groceries and pays the utilities, or you divide each expense by the predetermined ratio, this should be decided long before those bills come due. The challenge of this approach is that accountability between the couple only happens with ongoing communication. Each person can essentially spend and make financial choices without the other person’s knowledge. Secret spending can be viewed as financial infidelity and the result can be an unmanageable amount of debt as well as broken trust. The third option is a hybrid of the two options above and tends to work well for many couples. Here, each person’s pay is deposited to their own account and then an agreed-upon amount is transferred to a joint account, from which all the shared expenses are paid. Each person would also transfer a set amount to a shared savings account(s) to meet the future goals they’ve set.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content It is essential to have clear, honest and open communication around money when it comes to organizing your finances with a new spouse or partner. If you find yourselves overwhelmed and don’t know where to begin, reach out to a not-for-profit credit counselling agency for a free financial review and some great tools for keeping your finances on the right track. Sandra Fry is a Winnipeg-based credit counsellor at Credit Counselling Society, a non-profit organization that has helped Canadians manage debt for almost 25 years. _____________________________________________________________ For more great stories, sign up for FP Investor Newsletter. _____________________________________________________________

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.